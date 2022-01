FILE – Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following three straight days of losses. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading Friday, Feb. 19. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Registered Investment Advisor, blogger and the author of four best-selling books, including “The Savage Truth on Money,” Terry Savage, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the recent stock market crash. They also talked about what you shouldn’t invest in and why you should be more conservative when it comes to your 401k.