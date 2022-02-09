What you need to know before filing your taxes

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the latest in legal news. She shared her thoughts on mask mandates, the NFL lawsuit, and the Drew Peterson’s bid for a new trial. Bob and Karen talked about a federal loan officer who testified about Ald. Patrick Daley’s bank funds. Karen provided some tips for those getting ready to file their taxes.
