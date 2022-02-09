What you need to know before filing your taxes

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A Greek TV comedian was given a suspended prison sentence Wednesday after being convicted of posting on the internet sex videos of his former partner without her consent, a case that prompted a public debate on online privacy abuses.

A court in the northern city of Thessaloniki sentenced the 58-year-old defendant to five years in prison — suspended for three years — for breaches of Greek privacy laws and fined him 10,000 euros ($11,500).