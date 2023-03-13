Federal regulators ordered the closure of and seized all of the Silicon Valley Bank assets on Friday. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) followed up by taking possession of all deposits at the bank and said all insured depositors will have full access to their deposits no later than today (March 13). Bob Sirott talks to two financial advisors to find out how listeners may be impacted.

Terry Savage (registered investment advisor, blogger and the author of four best-selling books), and Paul Nolte (Senior Wealth Advisor and Market Strategist for Murphy & Sylvest) join Bob to talk about how stocks are affected, whether or not it’s good time to invest your money in a CD, and what customers with money in the bank need to be aware of.