Earlier this week, Dr. Kevin Most spoke to Bob Sirott about shingles. The Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital talked about who should be getting a vaccine. Listeners had so many questions, Bob decided to continue the conversation with Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, Dr. Aileen Marty,

Dr. Marty addressed some of the listener questions about the shingles vaccine and the benefits of the most recent version of the vaccine.