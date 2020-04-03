What you need to know about the paycheck protection program

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 02: Small Business Administrator, Jovita Carranza speaks while flanked by U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin (R) in the press briefing room with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force April 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. The U.S. government reported an unprecedented 6.6 million jobless claims this morning as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed last week, but many questions remain about the forgivable SBA loans. Attorney Steven A. Leahy joined the Bob Sirott Show to answer some of the most commonly asked questions from small, medium and large business owners alike. He talked about who is eligible, what the loan can be used for, and whether the loan has to be repaid. Steve also encouraged listeners to go to his website (FederalCoronaLoans.Com) before filling out your Disaster Loan Assistance application.