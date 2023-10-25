Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty discusses a new study concerning the COVID and flu vaccines and their effects on older people as well as how AI could play a bigger part in medicine.
What to know when getting the COVID and flu vaccines at the same time
by: Hayley Boyd
