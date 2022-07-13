Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to explain the legalities of the January 6th hearings. She also discusses the repercussions of the Highland Park shooter and if his father could also be charged.
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
