What to expect when attending games on the North and South Sides this year

The Cubs and the White Sox both made the playoffs last year. It was just the second time in the history of the sport that both teams qualified for postseason play in the same season. Unfortunately, neither team’s fan base was able to enjoy the experience live due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As society slowly returns to normalcy, both of Chicago’s baseball stadiums will allow 20 percent capacity in their respective stadiums. David Cromwell , SVP of Operations for the Cubs, and Brooks Boyer, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for the White Sox, each joined Bob to talk about what to expect at the ballpark this year. Bob asked about the protocols in place for both entering and exiting the stadium, whether vendors will be working, and how people without smartphones will be able to go to games.

