What to expect when attending games on the North and South Sides this year

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – JUNE 28: A fan of the Chicago Cubs wearing a Kerry Wood #34 jersey sits next to a fan of the Chicago White Sox wearing a Jim Thome #25 jersey at U.S. Cellular Field on June 28, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Cubs and the White Sox both made the playoffs last year. It was just the second time in the history of the sport that both teams qualified for postseason play in the same season. Unfortunately, neither team’s fan base was able to enjoy the experience live due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As society slowly returns to normalcy, both of Chicago’s baseball stadiums will allow 20 percent capacity in their respective stadiums. David Cromwell , SVP of Operations for the Cubs, and Brooks Boyer, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for the White Sox, each joined Bob to talk about what to expect at the ballpark this year. Bob asked about the protocols in place for both entering and exiting the stadium, whether vendors will be working, and how people without smartphones will be able to go to games.

Bob Sirott
