Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to talk about an update on R. Kelly’s trial, what responsibilities pharmacies have in the opioid crisis, and an Idaho abortion law that conflicts with state and Federal laws. She also discussed why Donald Trump’s lawyers asked for a special master and what it is, as well as if the Parkland school shooter could get life or death.

