Kevin Pang, author of ‘A Very Chinese Cookbook,’ joins Bob Sirott to talk about how he got the idea to create a cookbook, what he does at America’s Test Kitchen, and how Chinese food is different in China compared to America. He also discusses the secret to a good egg roll and his favorite Chicago egg roll.
What is the secret to making a restaurant-quality egg roll?
