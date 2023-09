Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty talks about the increase of COVID cases and the possibility of another lockdown. She also explains what Merkel cell carcinoma is and how someone is likely to get it. Singer Jimmy Buffett died of this rare form of cancer.

