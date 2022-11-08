A screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Wall Street…
A screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Wall Street is steadying itself Monday from last week’s slide caused by the newest coronavirus variant, as investors wait for more clues about just how much damage it may do to the economy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
A screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Wall Street…
A screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Wall Street is steadying itself Monday from last week’s slide caused by the newest coronavirus variant, as investors wait for more clues about just how much damage it may do to the economy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Paul Nolte, Senior VP at Kingsview Wealth Management, joins Bob Sirott to discuss what CPI is and more Federal Reserve rate increase predictions. He also talks about the most recent jobs report and increasing credit balances.