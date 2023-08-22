Registered investment advisor, blogger and the author of four best-selling books, including “The Savage Truth on Money,” Terry Savage, joins Bob Sirott to discuss China’s economy and how it could impact others around the world. They also talk about the trend of people retiring early due to the pandemic. Later on, Terry shares what could hurt your credit score and explains what a good credit score is.
