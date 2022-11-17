Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago” David Hochberg joins Bob Sirott to talk about the continued increase of mortgage rates and current economic trends. He also discusses why credit card debt continues to skyrocket and what a 2-1 buy down is. David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.

