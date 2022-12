Dr. Peter Hotez is Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine and Professor of Pediatrics and Molecular Virology & Microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine where he is also the Co-director of the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development (CVD) and Texas Children’s Hospital Endowed Chair of Tropical Pediatrics. He joins Steve Dale, in for Bob Sirott, to talk about the latest COVID developments in China and why getting vaccine boosters is highly encouraged.

