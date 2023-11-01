Karen Conti, Chicago trial attorney, joins Bob Sirott to explain what the 14th Amendment states and how it could be used against Donald Trump in the 2024 election, as well as what it means when you “plead the Fifth.” She also talks about what evidence could be uncovered during the trial of the Highland Park shooter’s father and whether or not government officials can block citizens from their social media accounts.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction