Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago” David Hochberg joins Bob Sirott to talk about what the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike could mean for us, why the National Association of Realtors is moving to dismiss a lawsuit, and a new option for mortgage down payments. David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.

