Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to talk about why files are still sealed for Delphi teens case and and whether or not the Supreme Court will keep affirmative action for college admissions. She also discusses what could happen next if Donald Trump’s tax returns are unblocked and why the court wasn’t involved during the divorce between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

