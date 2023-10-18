Karen Conti, Chicago trial attorney, joins Bob Sirott to talk about a possible punishment for the murder of the six year-old boy from Palatine and what could happen if Donald Trump violates his gag order. She also discusses whether or not a federal employee could be fired for making critical remarks about the U.S. President, why prosecutors could charge Alec Baldwin for the ‘Rust’ shooting, and why Reese’s could be sued.

