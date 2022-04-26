Social media strategist and expert Scott Kleinberg joins Bob Sirott this morning to talk about the APFactCheck Twitter account and how it operates similarly to Snopes. Then they discussed Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter for $44 billion. Later, they speculated ways Musk may alter the social media platform including, changing the verified check mark, making it easier to find where tweets originated, or maybe turning it into something he would like to see.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction