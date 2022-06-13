With Father’s Day approaching, Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet invited the author of ‘Quarterback Dads‘, Teddy Greenstein, on the show to talk about his book. They discussed how to raise an athlete, the different types of parenting styles in sports, and what Greenstein wants readers to take away from his book. Greenstein, a long time writer for the Chicago Tribune, is now a and senior editor of PointsBet. For more information, or to purchase the book, visit the website: QuarterbackDads.Com

