Karen Conti, Chicago trial attorney, joins Bob Sirott to explain the differences between an immunity deal and a plea deal, as well as the credibility Michael Cohen’s testimony for Donald Trump’s election fraud case. She also discusses if it is normal for many lawyers to plead guilty at the same time and why a family is suing Panera Bread.
What are the differences between immunity and plea deals?
by: Hayley Boyd
