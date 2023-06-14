Chicago trial attorney Karen Conti joins Bob Sirott to discuss the allegations against Donald Trump, how his case could possibly be delayed, and what would’ve happened if all of the classified documents were returned. Later on, Bob talks to WGN-TV political analyst Paul Lisnek about why Donald Trump should be careful of what he says publicly and what other possible charges he could face.
Karen Conti & Paul Lisnek: What are the allegations against Donald Trump?
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
