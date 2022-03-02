What are the effects of the COVID vaccine during pregnancy?

Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty discussed the effects of long COVID and what happens if you lose your sense of smell. She also talked about the effects of the COVID vaccine during pregnancy and the latest research into deer-to-human COVID infection.

