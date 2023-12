Chicago Tribune food critic, Louisa Chu, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about the winners of the 2023 Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest and what some of her favorite holiday cookies are. She also discusses what it was like to be a fixer for Anthony Bourdain, her review of Guinness Open Gate Brewery, and the Pie Flight at Justice of the Pies bakery.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction