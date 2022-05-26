Dan Roan joined WGN in February of 1984. The lead sports anchor for WGN-TV will do his final sportscast on WGN-TV tonight at 9 p.m. CT. He took the time to talk to Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet about his tenure at Chicago’s Very Own. Dan shared some his favorite WGN-TV memories, the biggest sporting events he covered, and who has given him the best career send-offs as he gets ready for retirement.
WGN-TV lead sports anchor Dan Roan (via WGN-TV)
