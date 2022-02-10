WGN Radio’s Inaugural Egg Roll Competition

Bob Sirott hosted WGN Radio’s first Egg Roll Competition, where the morning crew tasted egg rolls from four different restaurants in Chinatown and awarded them with a bronze, silver, or gold rating. These were the contenders:

Triple Crown Restaurant located at 2217 S. Wentworth Avenue

Three Happiness Restaurant located at 209 W. Cermak

Phoenix Restaurant located at 2131 S. Archer Avenue

MingHin Restaurant located at 2168 S. Archer Avenue

Will your favorite restaurant take home the gold?

The Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown is scheduled for Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.