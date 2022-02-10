WGN Radio’s Inaugural Egg Roll Competition

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Lunar New Year in Chinatown (Hayley Boyd/WGN Radio)

Bob Sirott hosted WGN Radio’s first Egg Roll Competition, where the morning crew tasted egg rolls from four different restaurants in Chinatown and awarded them with a bronze, silver, or gold rating. These were the contenders:

Will your favorite restaurant take home the gold?

The Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown is scheduled for Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular