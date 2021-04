Marquee Sports Network color commentator for Cubs games Jim Deshaies is no stranger to Opening Day. He pitched for 12 seasons in Major League Baseball and is getting set for ninth year in the broadcast booth. Deshaies joined Bob Sirott and Andy Masur to talk about whether he still gets Opening Day jitters, how the rotation fills out behind Kyle Hendricks, and whether the team will be able to strike a long-term deal with pending free agent Anthony Rizzo.