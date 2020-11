Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott on the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday Morning following the 6:30am news. Today, Dr. Most talked about the potential surge in cases we may see after the Thanksgiving holiday, why those with O-negative blood type are less likely to contract the virus, and the latest research on immunity. Later on, Dr. Most answers questions sent in by listeners. If you have a question for Dr. Most, email the show: BobShow@WGNradio.com.