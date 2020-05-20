Wearing a mask is the new normal

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 30: A lion sculpture in front of the Art Institute wears a mask with a depiction of the Chicago flag on April 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. On May 1, the state of Illinois will begin requiring everyone to wear a face mask in public when social distancing is not possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused certain products to fly off the shelves. Toilet paper was scarce for a while, and it’s still tough to find a handful of cleaning products. You can add masks and face-coverings to your list of must-have products. As society starts to reopen, there will be plenty of businesses that won’t allow entry to someone who isn’t wearing a mask. Suzanne Hobbs is the director of communications for Boomer Naturals, a full-service wellness company that provides products and services that enhance your well-being and increase your quality of life. She joined Bob Sirott to talk about the face-coverings Boomer Naturals is offering.

Boomer Naturals’ face-coverings are made with nano silver technology to block particles from the nose and mouth. They’re 92.2% anti-bacterial and the certification comes from the Vietnam Textile Research Institute and Textile Testing Center. The masks are made with soft, safe material and is machine washable.

And for every order, one mask will be donated to veteran organizations, homeless shelters, nursing homes and other charitable organizations in need of masks. Save 20 percent on your order when you use the code BOB20.