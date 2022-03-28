Johnny Jet, the “original travel influencer“, joined Bob Sirott to offer advice and insight on everything you need to know about travel. Johnny talked about the newest airline at Midway, mask policies on planes, and if there will be any summer vacation deals. He also discussed ways to save money on gas, the secret to getting the exit row seat on a plane, and when to book your flight for important events.

