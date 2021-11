Bob Sirott is joined by Maureen Smithe of the Walter E. Smithe family to discuss their partnership with Honor Flight Chicago (HFC) in efforts to honor and celebrate Veterans. Maureen shares details about the latest trip, Flight #98 for HFC, the first all-female flight.

Visit smithe.com/HonorFlightChicago to make a donation, apply for a Veteran to take their flight, or learn more about volunteer opportunities.