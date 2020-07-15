Walking to every MLB stadium for a cause

Jen Sabella, the director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on the city's low response-rate for the 2020 Census; the gelato shop in Logan Square that will be donating a portion of its proceed's from "National Ice Cream Day" to organizations fighting for racial justice; and the taqueria and torta shop in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood that had to close it doors after a fire broke out on the roof over the weekend.