Walking to every MLB stadium for a cause

Dr. David Mayer, a retired anesthesiologist and CEO of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, is visiting every Major League Baseball stadium (including the Spring Training facilities) to raise awareness for deaths that occur in health care settings. Dr. Mayer, 67, joined Bob Sirott to provide an update on his journey and share information about preventable medical harm, which is the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. behind heart disease and cancer. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation spans 51 countries and 4,600 hospitals, and aims to encourage a “culture of safety” and transparency to eliminate harm to patients and caregivers.
