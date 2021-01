The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Scott Kleinberg, social media strategist, joined Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about the latest social media updates and what trends we need to get used to in 2021. Kleinberg said, “The fact that virtual events are possible and dinner and drinks are shared online versus in person at a table isn’t just a one-off fad. We’ll still work from home.”