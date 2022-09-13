Singer and music producer Gene Chandler joins Bob Sirott to discuss what he remembers about the “Duke of Earl” recording session, where he got the idea for his “Duke” persona, and his experiences as a performer, producer, and manager. He also talked about his retirement from the stage, some exciting moments from his career, and what it would mean to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction