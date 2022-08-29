WGN Radio’s Bob Sirott is joined by Legendary singer and musician Marshall Thompson. The Illinois-native and founding member of The Chi-Lites joins the program to share some of his favorite moments of his illustrious career and shares his excitement about some big moments to come. Listen in while Marshall talks about how the Chi-Lites were formed and hear him and Bob reminisce on some of their biggest hits.

