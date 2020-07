Picture of an empty classroom at the Eustaqui Palacios school in Cali, Colombia, taken on March 16, 2020, after the Colombian government announced the indefinite suspension of face-to-face classes in public schools and universities as a precautionary measure against the new coronavirus, COVID-19. – The government also ordered vacations in private and state educational entities to be moved forward for children and young people to isolate as another measure. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)