Valentine’s Day… from a cop’s perspective

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in some hilariously delicious sweets from Alliance Bakery. Located in the Wicker Park Neighborhood, Alliance offers European pastries and desserts, custom-designed cakes to suit any occasion, and a full espresso bar.

Later on, the Lieutenant reviewed Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Company, which can be found in the Mid North District. Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.