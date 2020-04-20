Listen Now
Update on Illinois restaurants: How are they doing?

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York. Small business owners across the country waited again Wednesday, April 8, to receive loan money under the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief program. Despite a few reports that some companies had received their loans, the vast majority of the hundreds of thousands of owners who began applying for the loans on Friday were still in limbo. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association joins the show to give the latest restaurant updates, a new grocery delivery service and how more money could potentially be available for restaurants from the CARES Act.

