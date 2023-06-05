Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including news of Russian soldiers turning coat and fighting for Ukraine and the Zeleni Svyata, their Green Holiday, celebrating the start of summer. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here. View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here.
Ukraine-Russia War update: Zeleni Svyata, Russian defectors, Russian missiles and drones
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
