Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including why the Ukraine Defense Minister cautions Ukrainians as the one-year anniversary of the war approaches and the possibility of an increase of Russian troops. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here. View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here.
Ukraine-Russia War update: Why Ukrainians are cautious as the one-year anniversary of war approaches
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
