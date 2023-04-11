Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott and John Williams from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including what we know about the leaked documents from the Pentagon and Russia’s shelling of smaller Ukrainian towns. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here. View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here.
Ukraine-Russia War update: What we know about the Pentagon’s leaked documents
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
