Joseph Lindsley, Journalist and Editor of Ukrainian Freedom News, joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War. They discuss the relentless spirit of Ukranians defending their country and staying positive after a year fighting Russia, but uncertainty of what could be coming.
Ukraine-Russia War update: Ukranians still fighting strong one year later
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
