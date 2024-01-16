Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including how Russian missiles are attempting to deceive Ukraine’s Air Defense and how Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian planes. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here. View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here.
Ukraine-Russia War update: Ukrainian forces shoot down two Russian planes
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
