Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including the memorial service he attended for a Taiwanese fighter. Later on, Joseph talks about a villager who benefited from the donations from WGN Radio listeners. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here.

