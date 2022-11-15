Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including Ukraine being completely under air alarm, President Zelensky’s prediction that we’re seeing the beginning of the end of the war during his Kherson tour, and Ukraine’s knowledge and utilization of cryptocurrency. Later, Joseph rejoins Bob Sirott to address Russia’s attack on Lviv today and the subsequent blackout throughout the city.

You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.