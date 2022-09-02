Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War and shares some details on the U.N. inspection of the nuclear plant following the shelling of Zaporizhzhia and the similarities between what’s currently happening in Ukraine and the start of World War II. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.

