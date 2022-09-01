Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War and shares some details on the shelling of Zaporizhzhia as Russian forces advance on the city’s nuclear plant. Joseph later addressed his thoughts on the death of former Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, as well as the Reagan presidency. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here.

