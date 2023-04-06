Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott and John Williams from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including China’s current involvement to aid Ukraine and the continuation of the Battle of Bakhmut. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here. View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here.
Ukraine-Russia War update: Russia claims more land in Bakhmut, but not all of it
by: Hayley Boyd
