Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War. Joseph tries to make sense of the reports that surfaced over the weekend about Russia being in a “weakened state” and how the people in Ukraine react to news from Russia. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here. View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction